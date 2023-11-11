She wants to leave a good memory for her little girl, Katie Barson is a mother who has decided to refuse treatment: “I’ll die anyway”

A story that has moved the entire world of the web and which has already gone viral through social networks. Katie Barson she is a 36 year old mother who has made a difficult decision. Someone supported her, but someone else judged her. It’s not easy to understand her choice, not wearing the same shoes as her.

Katie Barson received heartbreaking news, the cancer it’s back and it’s already spread. But this mom decided to refuse treatmentshe wants to spend the little time she has left with her little girl, she has no intention of being seen in pain and leaving a devastating memory in her.

It’s not this mother’s first fight, her agony began in March 2020. Katie discovered she had a very aggressive tumor and underwent cycles of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The side effects were devastating: rashes, weakness, swelling. But she managed to win the battle and in December 2021 the doctors have her declared definitively cured.

I felt, at that moment, mixed feelings. I went from relief to ecstasy, then tears, fear, anger, anxiety and finally guilt. Because I made it, but many didn’t. Many don’t make it every day. At the same time, a great weight was lifted from my shoulders. What I didn’t know was that it didn’t end there at all.

In September 2022, this mom started experiencing strange pain in her shoulder and chest. She immediately called the oncologist for a visit and a few days later, she arrived the worst of phone calls. That monster was back, more aggressive than before. It had already spread and was no longer treatable. He only had one chance. Extend her life with treatment, but she would have died anyway. So Katie chose to refuse medical advice and enjoying the time she had left with her daughter.

I want to live without the side effects of chemotherapy. I want to build beautiful memories with my 13 year old daughter.

And that’s what they did, the two traveled, had experiences, photographed every moment together. Then, Katie moved on to the hardest thing, plan his funeral.