More than two days after protests and blockades that are recorded on the roads of Peru by protesters demanding the resignation of the current president Dina Boluarteit was reported that there are already seven people dead.

Faced with this situation and the unfortunate attacks by a group of vandals against various media outlets such as América TV and Panamericana, several celebrities from the local show business and journalists such as Federico Salazar and Magaly Medina came forward to reject the violence that is plaguing the country. .

Salazar and Linares reject vandalism against channels

The journalists Federico Salazar and Verónica Linares expressed their rejection of the acts of vandalism that took place on December 12 against the facilities of América Televisión and Panamericana.

Faced with this, they clarified that they will continue to work as usual: “What they are looking for is for us to stop reporting and we are not going to do it. Peru cannot stop and we are going to continue reporting,” said Linares.

Magaly Medina

Magaly Medina also used her show program to refer to the situation. The driver stated that she could not turn a blind eye to the protests and she regretted the blockades and damage to various properties in the country.

“The events of the last few hours are beyond us, fun and distraction. I want to protest and reject these violent acts of this group of vandals who, calling us ‘sold press’, attacked private property”, he indicated.

Other personalities who also spoke on the subject were the journalist Juliana Oxenford and the actress Mónica Sánchez, who regretted that among the first deceased due to acts of violence was a child under 15 years of age.

Mónica Sánchez on protests in Peru. Photo: Twitter