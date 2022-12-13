BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces the release date for the fourth DLC of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROTthe one dedicated to Bardak It is entitled “Alone Against Fate”.

It will be available from January 13, 2023coinciding with the release of the versions PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S of this action RPG.

Below we can see the trailer and read more details.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – DLC 4 Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment