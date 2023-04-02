A small group of people gathered this Sunday in La Manga to protest the construction works of a chalet in Cala del Pino and to demand that the public administrations prevent new buildings in “natural spaces around the Mar Menor”. Convened by the collective For a Living Menor Sea, which has the support of neighbors and environmental organizations, the protesters demanded in this area of ​​the municipality of Cartagena the stoppage of work, which has “already destroyed part of the hillside.”

They also requested the approval of an “indefinite moratorium”, within the regional law for the protection and recovery of the Mar Menor, to stop urban development. The objective is “that tomorrow there will be some place to enjoy” the lagoon and its basin, they argued in a manifesto, read a few meters from the future building, whose work began this week.

The organizers assured that, according to the Murcia Regional Statistics Center, there are 531 properties around the lagoon, including single-family homes, duplexes and ten-story buildings. And they added that, despite the current moratorium, which will end in August, projects are planned to build 116 apartments in two ten-story buildings in La Manga and five blocks at kilometer 16, in the municipality of San Javier.

two laws



According to the promoters of the concentration, although the municipalities argue that new constructions have a license prior to the approval of the aforementioned law, other regulations provide tools to put a stop to brick. They referred to the law of legal personality of the Mar Menor, from which “the mayors can suspend the effects of a license, based on the new rights” of the lagoon.