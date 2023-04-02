Music | Estonian conductor Andres Mustonen’s concerts are canceled after his trip to Russia – “culture should not be boycotted”, he tells HS

Andres Mustonen, who founded Hortus musicus, is a familiar guest in Finland as well – now the Estonian state concert office says it will end cooperation with him.

Estonian the state concert agency Eesti kontsert says it is ending cooperation with the Estonian conductor Andres Mustonen with. For example, the Estonian public radio company reports on this ERR.

Mustonen’s recent concert trip to Russia is cited as the reason.

Mustonen himself is not on the lists of Eesti konsert, but he is the founder and artistic director of the legendary early music band Hortus musicus.

Eesti kontsert canceled Saturday’s concert where Andres Mustonen was supposed to be the conductor. Another concert organization changed Mustonen to choir director at the one held today, Sunday Bach’s St. John’s Passion in the show, but Mustonen led previous rehearsals and plans to be there to cheer on the performers.

Director of Mustonen and Eesti konzert Kertu Orro will discuss the situation and the future of Hortus musicus with these prospects on Monday.

“Thing is simple”, Andres Mustonen commented in a phone interview to Helsingin Sanomat in his fluent Finnish.

“I have a very large circle of music lovers around the world. It also includes artists who still live in Russia, although many have emigrated.”

One of Mustone’s close friends is a world-famous violinist Vadim Repin, which organizes its own festival in Novosibirsk, Siberia. Its international marketing name is Trans-Siberian Art Festival.

“Now it was the tenth anniversary of the festival, and when I was invited there again, I gave a concert and held a conducting course as normal. There were also Estonians living in Siberia, and it was great to have them speak Estonian with me.”

Andres Mustonen says that he condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine “one hundred percent” and that he is “a great friend of Ukraine”.

“Boycotts can be targeted at Russia, but I think culture should not be boycotted, because it is a spiritual matter and the spirit cannot be crushed. The most important of all are the relationships between people. You have to have them and they reduce the world’s problems.”

Is it consistent line in Estonia? Conductor SpongeBob Lake stirred up a debate at the start of the Great Attack by completing a concert period with a Russian youth orchestra before leaving the country.

He condemned the Great Attack in blunt terms, but toldthat he didn’t want to leave anxious young musicians in trouble.

“It was at the very beginning of the great attack and there was a discussion about it. Now there is an even bigger discussion about my trip”, Mustonen is content to say.

He does not comment on the decisions of Eesti konsert and other concert organizations, other than by saying sorry that his purpose has been misunderstood, according to him.

“The conversation with Eesti konsert is just beginning. Hortus Musicus turned 50 years old in the fall and I will turn 70 soon and I know what I’m doing. Hortus Musicus continues and I’m involved in it, but in what way, it will be clear in the near future”, says Mustonen.

Andres Mustonen is a guest of Finland dozens of times, and he led one of Hortus musicus’ 50th anniversary concerts in Helsinki’s Musiikkitalo last September.

“My next concert in Finland will probably be at the Korsholma music festival in July,” he says.