Martino Rivas puts himself in the skin of Nacho Vidal for “Nacho”, the Atresplayer Premium series that has been rocking Spanish TV and streaming. Although the production is a biographical account of the porn actor, the explicit scenes are the ones that have become relevant to the story and have captured the attention of thousands. However, another factor that has surprised the public is the unexpected presence of a protagonist of Netflix’s “Elite” among the cast.

The star of “Elite” who now shines in “Nacho”

Yes ok Martino Rivas is the protagonist of “Nacho”, viewers couldn’t take their eyes off Andrés Velencoso, whom we remember for giving life to Armando de la Ossa in the fourth season of the Netflix series “Elite”. That way, his fans can now see his transformation: from playing a corrupt businessman to a porn artist.

Andrés Velencoso as Toni Roca for “Nacho”. Photo: Atresplayer Premium

Velencoso plays Tony Rock, who is presented as one of the biggest stars in the adult industry until Vidal threatens to end his reign.

“My character is inspired by a real character. (…) The writers have taken the license to change it so that it works as an antagonist. (…) He is the golden boy of Spanish porn until the arrival of Nacho Vidal, who dethrones him, ”the actor commented on his role in statements collected by Atresplayer.

“It is a super fun, horny series with a lot of spark, that will not leave anyone indifferent,” he added about the show.

Andrés Velencoso gained fame in Latin America for the series “Elite”. Photo: Atresplayer PREMIUM

Where to see “Nacho”, the hot series with Martiño Rivas?

“Nacho” is an original series from Atresplayer Premium, a streaming service where you can find its episodes if you live in Spain. In case you reside in Latin America, you have the option of using Lionsgate+ to join the weekly broadcasts of the episodes.