Last Sunday (19), the launch of the South Korean HANBIT-TLV rocket took place at the Alcântara base, carrying on board a payload developed 100% in Brazil. It was the first time that a foreign private company carried out a launch from the Maranhão base.

Commander Robinson Farinazzo receives the researcher on the history of space exploration Junior Miranda, from the Homem do Espaço channel, to talk about the possibilities of this new chapter that opens for the Brazilian Space Program.

