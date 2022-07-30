





The use of a surgical robot in prostate cancer operations by the Addenbrooke Hospitalin the United Kingdom, has reduced the length of hospital stay for patients.

Used in the procedure to remove cancerous tissue, the surgical robot makes small incisions in the patient’s abdomen resulting in less blood loss, according to information from the BBC.

+ Capital of São Paulo confirms 3 cases of monkeypox in children

In this way, the recovery time is much shorter, with patients being discharged 24 hours after prostate cancer surgery, whereas in the conventional procedure the recovery time takes about four or five days.

For surgeon Ben Lamb, the robot offers a “high level of maneuverability and precision” in addition to being a much less invasive method. “This really benefits the patient and speeds up their recovery, but it also means I can treat more people as they need less time in the hospital,” he told the British website.



