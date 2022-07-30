The White House said the leader is not showing symptoms; he will be isolated for at least 5 days

Kevin O’Connor, the physician in charge of the president, said he is symptom-free and “feeling great”, but who will isolate himself in the White House. Biden had tested negative for the disease on the 3rd (Jul 26) and 4th (Jul 27) after being diagnosed with the disease on July 21.

The North American leader has a complete vaccination schedule.

The treatment of covid-19 will be carried out with Paxlovid, a drug from pharmaceutical Pfizer indicated for the treatment of mild and moderate cases of the disease, according to the White House statement.