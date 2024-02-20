Two adult men have been charged with reckless homicide for the shooting that ended the Kansas City Chiefs' celebrations after their Super Bowl victory. The Missouri Prosecutor's Office has filed charges this Tuesday against the two suspects, who are admitted to hospitals after being injured following the event that caused a death. The prosecutor in the case has also announced that she has filed charges against two teenagers for carrying a firearm in a State that has one of the laxest regulations in the United States. The authorities do not rule out making new accusations in the coming hours.

Prosecutor Jean Peter Baker explained this afternoon that the defendants, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, attended the celebration that the NFL champions organized on Wednesday, February 14. Toward the end of the event, minutes after the team thanked their supporters in front of the central train station, the men began arguing. The fight escalated to screaming. Mays was the first to draw, although the type of weapon he used has not been specified. According to Baker, this provocation resulted in “multiple people” pulling out their guns, including Miller. This in a State that does not require gun carry permits nor does it review the background of buyers.

According to the story that the prosecutor offered at a press conference, Miller shot. A bullet ejected from her gun killed Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old radio host of Mexican origin and American football fan. The shooters were injured in the exchange of fire. They are among those taken to three hospitals after the shooting. The fight left dozens of people between 8 and 47 years old injured. Nine injured were children. Everyone is out of danger.

Two other teenagers remain detained in connection with this case. Authorities reported last week that they were apprehended after resisting arrest. The prosecutor is preparing some charges for carrying firearms against these two people, who have not yet been identified. It has not yet been clarified whether the weapons in the hands of the teenagers were fired and whether they injured some of the fans who attended the parade. The Prosecutor's Office is evaluating whether they can process them as adults, something that may take a few weeks.

Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas, blamed the lack of gun regulation for this tragedy. The Democratic politician assured that the city had prepared for the celebrations by mobilizing some 800 agents to provide security in a parade followed in the streets by almost a million people. The shooting reminds us that no one is safe in the most armed country in the world, not even in moments of celebration. The city recorded 182 homicides last year, a record number. Most of these were perpetrated with firearms, which has motivated the Department of Justice to implement a local campaign to reduce gun violence.

The shooting has caused an unlikely point of agreement between Democrats and Republicans in the local Congress. This Monday, the Lower House, controlled by the right-wing party, voted to prohibit shooting a weapon in celebration in the metropolitan area. Whoever does so may be accused of non-serious crimes. The law had support from both sides and was named in honor of Blair Shanahan, an 11-year-old girl who died in 2011 after a stray bullet hit her in the neck while partying in her yard on the Fourth of July. United States Independence Day.

