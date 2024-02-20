Venom 3 has acquired a new further addition to the cast: this is the Canadian actress Clark Backo. However, it is not yet known what role the actress will play. The news was reported exclusively for the first time by the American newspaper Variety.

The third chapter of the saga on the Marvel antihero will always be produced by Sony and the lead actor Tom Hardy This time he will also be a co-producer.

Clark Backo is aCanadian actress with a previous career dotted with numerous temporary roles in as many American series. The actress is though mainly known for his roles within the television series Letterkenny and the series produced by AppleTV+ The Changeling.

This latest work also earned her a nomination for the Best Performance in a New Series at the awards ceremony Indie Awards. Nonetheless, Backo is mostly known for the role of Rosie in the Canadian series Letterkenny, introduced during the second season. This is the first for the actress big budget films and being part of a famous and well-known franchise cinematic.

In this chapter, the actor Tom Hardy is also a co-writer, in addition to the screenwriter Kelly Marcel, which is her directorial debut. The duo previously also produced i first two chapters of the saga.

This third film was announced by Sony inApril 2022during the'edition of CinemaCon that yearshortly after the appearance of Eddie Brock in the post-credit scene Of Spiderman: No Way Home.

The new film about one of the most famous characters in the Spiderman universe will be released in cinemas on the day November 8, 2024.



