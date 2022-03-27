Dhe Russian censorship authority Roskomnadzor has blocked access to the website of the “Bild” newspaper in Russia. Roskomnadzor announced that this was in response to a request from the Prosecutor General’s Office. No specific reason for the ban was given.

The “Bild-Zeitung” confirmed the blockade. There are reports “around the clock about Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine, also in Russian,” said the “Bild” editor-in-chief Johannes Boie. “The blocking of BILD.de by the Russian censors confirms us in our journalistic work for democracy, freedom and human rights. And it encourages us to give Russian citizens even more opportunities to find out about news and facts beyond the Russian government propaganda.”

The Russian media regulator recently also restricted access to Google News, also at the request of the Attorney General’s Office. Google News reportedly “provided access to numerous publications and materials containing false information” about the course of Russia’s “special military operation on Ukrainian territory.”

In Russia, a rigid media law has come into force that punishes alleged false information about the war in Ukraine, which cannot be called “war” in Russia, with up to fifteen years in prison. The networks Facebook and Instagram and the short message service Twitter are no longer accessible in Russia.

According to the Interfax agency, the website of Russian journalist Alexander Newsorov was also blocked. The former Duma deputy Nezorov is actually known as a Russian nationalist, he was counted among the circle of close friends of the ruler Putin. A few days ago, however, he wrote about the Russian army’s attack on a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol, stating that it was deliberate. As a result, criminal investigations were launched against him in Russia under the new media law.







A district court in Moscow has opened new proceedings against the journalist Marina Ovsyannikova because she called for the army to be obstructed. Marina Ovsyannikova had put up a poster on the news of Russian state television protesting the war in Ukraine. She was initially sentenced to a fine of 30,000 rubles (226 euros).