Rams or Bengals – Who will win the 2022 Super Bowl?



The LA Rams host the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2022 Super Bowl.

Planned success against Cinderella Story: The Super Bowl 2022 electrifies the NFL fans. But who will win the Vince Lombardi Trophy? Our editors predict the outcome of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.







On Sunday evening there will also be something like a campfire atmosphere in front of the TV sets in Germany – at least among the hundreds of thousands of American football fans in this country. The Los Angeles Rams welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI at their home SoFi Stadium. It’s a finale of this NFL season that many fans wished for. On the one hand with the Rams, the team that went “all in” with the signings before and during the season and focused everything on this one chance. On the other hand, with the Bengals, the team that was the worst in the entire league two years ago and is now writing the big Cinderella story.

It’s also a generational duel – especially at the quarterback position. While the Rams invested a lot of money in a trade with the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford and brought a seasoned NFL playmaker to the team, “Iceman” Joe Burrow is only playing his first full season in the best football league in the world after him stopped a serious knee injury last year.







But there are things they both have in common: Both Stafford and Burrow were draft picks in their respective drafts. Teams were built around them. Stafford had to change teams to play in the Super Bowl. Burrow, who likes to smoke a cigar in the dressing room after important wins, has made it with his own team – because the Bengals have teamed him up with his college friend Ja’Marr Chase this season. The wide receiver is outstanding in his first season in the NFL and could also be a decisive factor in the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are arguably the most complete team in the league. They are at the top of the statistics, dominating both offense and defence. But is that enough for a clear victory in the Super Bowl 2022 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday?