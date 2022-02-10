Barba’s immediate arrival confirms that the Sixers have ambitions to win. Immediately, with the protégé of GM Morey paired with Joel Embiid

Daryl Morey is still “in love” with James Harden. The Philadelphia perspective on the Barba trade is all here, linked to the passion of the General Manager of the 76ers, who in the same role in Houston has long linked his career with that of the Californian guard. The 76ers bet everything on Harden. That evidently in the eyes of the management was worth the grueling and in some ways grotesque Simmons case, now finally resolved, the sale of an important pawn like Seth Curry, of Andre Drummond and two choices of the first round. Philly chooses Harden for today and tomorrow. Because he has agreed to exercise the $ 47.3 million option for next season. So he will stay in the city of brotherly love for at least a year and a half. The 76ers have chosen him as Joel Embiid’s travel companion.

the trade – For Harden Philly he sent Brooklyn Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks. That of 2022, with the right to have it climbed to 2023, and that of 2027 protected in positions from 1 to 8 which can climb to 2028 or turn into two second-round choices in 2029. The 76ers received veteran Paul as a “tip” Millsap, which essentially together with the freshman Bassey will be Embiid’s accident insurance. Coach Rivers had been clamoring for a guard, well, he’s here. Of those voluminous in terms of tonnage, value and sounding board … See also Sampdoria: Defrel costs too much, the track cools down. Supryaga the alternative to grow

the beard – Switch teams during the season for the second year in a row. He forced him to trade both times. In 2020-21 dumping Houston for Brooklyn, now leaving the Big Apple for Philly. If the reasons for the farewell to Texas were obvious, the franchise in obvious technical reconstruction, we can only speculate on the reason for his farewell to the Nets. Rumors say he hadn’t digested Irving’s choice not to get vaccinated, resulting in his inability to play games at Barclays Center. That he didn’t get along well with Coach Nash, that he didn’t feel great in town, that he was a little jealous of the other stars in the team. And after all Durant and Irving had chosen far more than he ever wanted … The fact is that Philly won’t be able to afford alibis or excuses now. He has to think only of playing and demonstrating that the declining figures were more the result of the non-functional context than of a physical wear that at times seemed to reveal itself. See also Djokovic-Melbourne case: "He will pay dearly, it's not Kate Moss"

the strange couple – On a technical level, coexistence with Embiid seems ideal. He can trigger him under the basket and allow him to take a breath as an offensive terminal to make him arrive fresh and above all healthy to the playoffs. On the character level Harden was able to fight hard with Chris Paul for which there are no guarantees, but Embiid, who also has a strong character, is not corrosive by nature. In short, he knows how to step aside when needed. Of course he will want to chase the mvp, but he is mainly interested in team results. With the historical one, like injuries, he has an urgent need to win, which you never know. And he is a spontaneous, direct and loyal boy. I mean, Harden can’t blow the bank this time. He cannot and must not: for him the image of him would be the coup de grace. From now to the end of the season they will likely find harmony, on their honeymoon, it will be necessary to see if they can make it last for at least 18 months. See also Xbox Smash Bros? Fans dream of a great fighting game between IP Xbox, Activision Blizzard and Bethesda

the simmons case – It is finally solved. In Philly the fans and management breathe a sigh of relief. Was this circus worth it to get to Harden? The results will tell us. Simmons is only 25 years old, but he had broken with the environment, he was no longer suitable for that work group. Of course, he could have been sold earlier and elsewhere. But no Harden would come in exchange. And dump that over $ 177 million five-year contract signed last season alone was worth more than a few sacrifices. The 76ers want to win right away. They want to take the title this season. And with Harden they think they can.

