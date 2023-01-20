The Environmental Protection Office of the State of Morelos (Propaem), closed and ordered the remediation of the affected site in “The Texcal”, Protected Natural Area (ANP) located in the municipality of Jiutepec, after a tour carried out by inspectors from the same unit.

The resolutions were ordered with the aim of inhibiting behaviors that damage the state’s natural resources, alter ecosystems and limit the environmental services they offer.

After more than 200 thousand inhabitants of Jiutepec and Yautepec received drinking water destined for the ANPit was considered necessary to closure and remediation.

In addition, the agency ordered a fine for those involved in the actions, since any type of use of resources in the natural areas of a state nature, constitutes a crime provided for in article 242-Bis Section IV of the Penal Code for the State of Moreloswith penalties of up to eight years in prison.

“In the resolutions issued for the offenders, the fines amounted to approximately 400,000 pesos, in addition to the recovery of the site, in accordance with the Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection of the State of Morelos,” explained Carlos Saldívar, head of the show.

Currently the show works hand in hand with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to integrate the investigation folder related to these events.