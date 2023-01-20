CE Friday, January 20, 2023, 18:03



Two Basque mountaineers, one from Abadiño and one from Vitoria, have disappeared in Patagonia, on the border of Argentina and Chile, according to ETB reports. A third member of the group, a neighbor of Igorre according to the same sources, would have emerged unharmed from the avalanche that trapped his companions when they descended from Fitz Roy peak and was able to alert the emergency services of the events.

Mount Fitz Roy or Cerro Chaltén is a 3,405-meter mountain located to the east of the South Patagonian ice field on the border between Argentina and Chile. It is located within two national parks: Bernardo O’Higgins on its Chilean side and Los Glaciares park. This summit offers an impressive spectacle when its crests and edges appear between glaciers and clouds.