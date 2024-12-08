40.5% of the gifts that come to Barcelona would be in poor people’s risk if only dependent on their incomecompared to 29.4% of homes. These are extreme details of the report The genre in xifres. Living conditions of gifts and gender inequalities in the city of Barcelonapublished by the City Council in 2021-2022. The document, which collects the main indicators to analyze gender inequalities in all spheres of daily life, also indicates that thewage poverty index It is higher for gifts: 13.8% compared to 11.4% of households.

“Gènere en xifres 2024” analyzes gender inequalities and the situation of gifts to the city. The report is a basic eina to understand all the facts and to be able to guide public policies from a gender perspective. Monthly pic.twitter.com/99mHLJ9RAR — BCN City Council (@bcn_ajuntament) December 8, 2024

In addition to pensions, households also receive more income than donations: for retirement 33% more – there is a difference of 600 euros -, for family members 12% more, for permanent disability 8% more i per orphandat 3% more. It is taken from the second report published by the City Council on the situation of donations to the city; The previous one is starting in 2019.

More gifts from a convertible and poor energy

In Barcelona, ​​there is a clear difference in the living conditions between homes and gifts. More homes (59.4%) than gifts (53.5%) reside on a propertywhile the percentage of gifts that come from travelers is significantly higher (43.1% compared to 37.7% for men).

This inequality is also reflected in the energy poorIn 2021, 24.1% of homes will not be able to keep the home at an adequate temperature during the cold or warm months or will end up with some payment, compared to 21.1% of homes.

It should be noted that The salary gap in 2022 was 17.1%with a greater presence of partiality and temporary employment among the gifts. 26.4% of the dons work part-timegairebé double that of homes, which represent 12.9%. Regarding temporary contracts, 10.3% of gifts are held, compared to 7.7% of homes. More, els Directorate and management positions are mostly occupied by households. (59.4%).

An increase in cases of sexual assets

Masclista violence continues to be a major problem in Barcelona, ​​with a constant increase in complaints to the Mossos d’Esquadra, which in 2022 will reach 3,285 cases. Them sexual aggressions They will also experience a strong increase, with 659 missing cases, a 41% more than the previous one. The victims will be the main victims, representing 90% of the cases, and all the aggressors will be men.

Sexual assets also disproportionately affect children, especially during adolescence. 37.7% claim to have had some form of assetcompared to both, 5.9% of the total. The prevalence increases both at age and reaches 51.8% among students of 2nd year of batxillerat and secondary school format courses. Social researchers, leisure spaces and public spaces are the least likely to report having seen these situations.

In relation to security, gifts have a Higher perception of insecurity in public spacemalgrat patir menys fets delictius than the men (48.4% of the gifts and 58.7% of the men).

Domestic work and composition of the llars

Them cures and domestic work continue to fall largely on giftsboth in the family and professional spheres. 59% of men dedicate more than two hours a day to these tasks, compared to 35% of men, which exposes them more to the “time poverty.” Furthermore, the greatest gifts are the ones that hurt the most lonelyat not desertedespecially in the most disadvantaged social classes.

In the professional field, cures are largely dependent on gifts, many of which are foreigners, in an irregular administrative situation I work in precarious conditions. In the family setting, dependency benefits are collected primarily from non-professional caregivers, mostly gifts, with limited support from home care services or telecare.