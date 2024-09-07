Air defense forces shot down four drones in Kursk and Belgorod regions overnight

Air defense systems on duty destroyed four aircraft-type drones in two border regions, the Telegram-channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Two drones were shot down in the Belgorod region, and two more in the Kursk region. The department clarified that Ukraine was attempting to carry out a terrorist attack on objects on the territory of the country.

On the night of September 6-7, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev announced that after the suppression of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), explosive devices began to detonate in the region.

Gusev reported that air defense (PVO) duty forces, as well as electronic warfare (EW) systems, detected and suppressed the drone in the Ostrogozhsky District of the Voronezh Region.