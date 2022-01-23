Guasave, Sinaloa.- The municipal president of Sinaloa pointed out that in terms of projects, the issue of tourism will be prioritized because in the municipality for eight years until today most of the income is from this activity.

Rolando Mercado mentioned that this could be in the short to medium term and that they bring projects from the Ministry of Economy to promote several ideas, for which a meeting has already been held with the head of said Secretariat, who is in the best position to consolidate some of these projects and make micro-investments to be able to trigger tourism even more.

In favor

He mentioned that they are negotiating with the Conagua, through the support of the state governor Rubén Rocha Moya, the desilting of the Sinaloa River, from the Puente del Amor to the dam, since that would allow them to give a better view of the boardwalk, which is the best tourist attraction of the municipality and the runoff of water in the dike would be improved for the transporters that pass through there and not so much water is thrown away. Catamarans would also be given a better channel for rides along the boardwalk.

Read more: In March the issue of salaries will be regularized, Jumapag commits

In the same way, he pointed out that the merchants and businessmen of the municipality have had good income thanks to tourism, for which they continue to work on improving all the systems in order to have a better influx.

They have also worked with the hotel sector of the municipality so that they have their facilities in better conditions so that visitors to the municipality can stay comfortably and notice that they offer more of the tourist area.

Short

The president announced that at the moment tourism has decreased due to the measures issued before the covid. He pointed out that the influx decreased approximately 30 to 40 percent, since the boardwalk closes at 8:00 p.m. They restricted restaurants to 50 percent of their total capacity, and in free spaces they have authorized 60 percent.

He explained that they are carrying out surveillance of Municipal Health, Civil Protection and Municipal Transit in all businesses, to verify that they are complying with health protocols.

Read more: Civil Protection of Sinaloa municipality calls to take precautions in the presence of bees

“That has decreased the influx of visitors but it is for prevention and to avoid a rise in Covid-19 infections in the municipality, and the Sinaloites have respected the sanitary measures,” he said.