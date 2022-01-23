The impact of a missile against a prison in northern Yemen has made the world remember the war that this country has suffered for seven years. At least eighty people have been registered so far, but the emergency services are still searching through the rubble. Meanwhile, at the gates of the place attacked by the coalition led by Saudi Arabia, the relatives of the victims wait helplessly to identify their loved ones. The emergency services indicated yesterday that there may still be bodies buried in the rubble.

The bloodiest air attack in the last two years affected the Saada prison and is part of what the coalition has described as a “response” to the operation launched by the Houthis a week ago against Abu Dhabi, in which three were killed. . The rebels, whom they accuse of having the backing of Iran, denounce what they consider a “war crime”, but the coalition justifies itself by saying that the Saada prison was not on any UN list of places not to attack.

In the midst of the debate between the two enemy sides, Yemeni civilians are the victims of a week under the terror of daily bombing. Another of the attacks perpetrated in the last seven days affected the main communications tower in Hodeidah, in the west of the country, and since then the country has suffered an internet blackout.

Upsurge in fighting



The Houthis, who are Zaidis, a branch of Shiism, also justified their attack on Abu Dhabi, carried out with bomb drones, as a “response” to the important role played by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the war. The Emiratis train and arm the militias called the Giant Brigades and their role has been key in the recent defeat of the rebels in the southern province of Shabwa, the most serious they have suffered in recent years. After the loss of this territory, the fighting has intensified in Marib and the Houthis try not to lose any more ground.

The United Nations Security Council has condemned the Abu Dhabi attack and the secretary general of the international organization, Antònio Guterres, has urged both parties to “stop the escalation”, but no one has listened to the UN for a long time. Guterres reminds Saudi Arabia that “attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law.” The United Nations also highlights that the seven years of conflict have caused 377,000 deaths and millions of displaced people.

The efforts that have been made so far to stop the war have not succeeded and Yemen has become one more board in which regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and Iran settle their differences. Jamal Benomar, former UN envoy to the conflict, gave an interview to the Al Jazeera channel in which he stated that “Yemenis need to be left alone so they can resolve their internal problems through direct dialogue, as they have done for thousands of years”. The problem is that external interference is getting stronger and the Yemenis are just chips on the board.