05/28/2023 – 3:16 pm

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States, Kevin McCarthy, said this Sunday, 28, that the idea is to respect the deadline of 72 hours before the vote of the bill that raises the ceiling of the North American debt by the Congress of the country to that everyone can evaluate the material before voting. “The agreement will not be thousands of pages long. It will be 150 pages or less. The public will also be able to see the project, not just the parliamentarians”, he declared, in a speech to the press after meeting with members of the Republicans.

The text is being received by parliamentarians this Sunday.

McCarthy stated that the project will be published once the ideal language is agreed. “Now that we’ve finalized the language, let’s make sure both sides agree on it. Once we have that, we’ll publish the project. We are going to let the members really read through the project before they make a decision and move forward,” she stated.

On Saturday, he said he expected the project to be published this Sunday.

McCarthy recognized that, in the negotiation of the project between Congress and the government, the agreement does not come out 100% as everyone wants, but it should make the country stronger. He stated that the project provides for spending cuts and also accelerates revisions to investment projects. “This will be transformative. People can have jobs again. Let’s cut our spending and also protect our military and our veterans,” he noted.

The Republican leader thanked US President Joe Biden’s team in dealing with the project, despite different beliefs, and said he hoped the project would pass the Senate and be sent to the president. “I think people are going to sit there and read it. I think it’s good for the public. You will have Republicans and Democrats capable of moving this and the president also agreed”, he commented, refuting concerns about the approval of the project.

On Saturday, McCarthy said he expected to vote on the bill to raise the debt ceiling next Wednesday, the 31st.

The statements were granted after two conversations with Biden. He is due to speak with the Executive leader again in the afternoon since Sunday. After a call with his party members, the Republican leader said he was more optimistic than pessimistic.

The acceleration of negotiations between Congress and the Biden government comes after the Treasury Department reported last Friday that it estimates June 5 as the date on which the government will no longer be able to honor its obligations if the debt ceiling is not suspended or high.

