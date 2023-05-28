The version live action of ‘The little Mermaid‘ has already arrived at the cinema. The film tells the story of Ariel as it happened 34 years ago with the animated version of him, but this time it has been harshly criticized, since the change in his protagonist has sparked a strong controversy.

It was believed that ‘The Little Mermaid’ could be a total flop in the cinema, this due to discontent that Ariel is no longer a white-skinned woman, but a black woman who puts her roots very high, but the predictions for her first weekend look encouraging.

The first reports of the collection that it carries have already come outThe little Mermaid‘ 2023 in theaters around the world and in the end not everything seems to be as scary as estimated, as it has achieved significant profits and is expected to continue to increase, according to experts on the subject.

How much did ‘The Little Mermaid’ 2023 gross?

The place box officespecialized in keeping track of the economic performance of films around the world, reported that the film worldwide raised a juicy amount of 38 million dollarsthat is, more than 678 million Mexican pesos.

Success or failure? This is the collection of ‘The Little Mermaid’ 2023

Of that impressive amount, Mexico stands out internationally with earnings of 8.5 million dollars, that is, about 140 million Mexican pesos. Despite the criticism that was unleashed in the Aztec country, he has achieved a good amount.

It is estimated that the first weekend of ‘The Little Mermaid’ in the cinema will lead it to achieve 118 million dollars, an amount close to raising, since up to now it has 86 million, counting only three days after its release.

If you do,’The little Mermaid‘ would become the third best opening for a Disney live-action in history, only behind ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (174.7 million dollars) and ‘The Lion King’ (191.7 million dollars. For now it will only be a matter of time before the figures are announced officials in earnings of the acclaimed, but so controversial story.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp