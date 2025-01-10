The president of the Government of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens (PP), has indicated that “is not in a position” to welcome immigrant minors from other communities autonomous because the resources to serve them are “at 850 percent” of its capacity.

This was stated this Thursday by the leader of the Executive in statements to the media, when asked about her position on the Sánchez Government’s proposal for the new distribution of immigrant minors arriving in the Canary Islands.

Prohens has stressed that both his Government and the island Councils have spoken out to launch a “cry for help” in the face of the “migration crisis” experienced in the Balearic Islands and he gave as an example the discovery of two bodies on a beach in Formentera a few days ago.

In that sense, he pointed out that they would be new victims of “irregular immigration”, the “mafias that traffic in human lives” and the “broken” international relations between the Government of Spain and Algeria.









For this reason, he stressed that around 5,000 people have arrived on the coasts of the Balearic Islands in the last year, when the migratory phenomenon in 2016 in the Balearic Islands “did not exist”, which is why he stated that the regional government, the Consells and the PP “They will not look the other way to let the Balearic Islands become the humanitarian drama that the Canary Islands are.”

Even so, Prohens has expressed his “solidarity” with the Canary Islands and has admitted that, currently, the situation in the Balearic Islands “is not comparable” to that in the other archipelago. At the same time, he has asked the central government to “assume its powers” and “Do not talk about deliveries as if they were merchandise”. “In the Balearic Islands, there is neither the capacity nor the dignity to receive these minors in the conditions they deserve,” he maintained.

Asked if the reception of the ten minors who would have been initially accepted would also be compromised, Prohens clarified that “they could not be accepted either, since the Consells – institutions competent in the matter – “have problems finding spaces and qualified personnel to give them a welcome in dignified conditions.”