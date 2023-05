Monday May 22



WinSports+

6 pm: Colombian soccer, Alianza Petrolera vs. Golden Eagles

espn 2

11:30 am: Italian soccer, Rome vs. Fiorentina

1:45 p.m.: Empoli vs. Juventus

ESPN

2 p.m.: England soccer, Newcastle vs. leicester

DIRECTV

1 pm: U-20 World Cup, France vs. South Korea

1 p.m.: England vs. Tunisia

4 p.m.: Uruguay vs. Iraq

4 p.m.: Gambia vs. Honduras

Tuesday May 23

FOX SPORTS 2

5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Mineiro vs. paranaense

3 p.m.: Aucas vs. racing

ESPN 4

5 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Monagas vs. Colo Colo

espn 2

3 pm: Spanish soccer, Valladolid vs. Barcelona

5 pm: South American Cup, Goías vs. academic

7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Bolívar vs. Barcelona

9 p.m.: Alianza Lima vs. Freedom

Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

ESPN

5 pm: South American Cup, Gymnastics vs. Santa Fe

7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Medellín vs. National

DIRECTV

12.30 pm: Spanish football, Real Sociedad vs. Almeria

1 pm: Under-20 World Cup, USA vs. Fiji

1 p.m.: Uzbekistan vs. New Zealand

4 p.m.: Argentina vs. Guatemala

4 p.m.: Ecuador vs. Slovakia

7 pm: South American Cup, America vs. Defense and Justice

7:30 p.m.: Puerto Cabello vs. sao paulo

9 pm: South American Cup, Peñarol vs. millionaires

ESPN 3

12:30 pm: Spanish football, Celta vs. Girona

Wednesday May 24

2 pm: Queen’s Cup final, Real Madrid vs. Athletic (channel to be defined)

WIN SPORTS

7:30 pm: First B, Real Cartagena vs. Quindio

FOX SPORTS 2

5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Cerro Porteño vs. palmeiras

7:30 p.m.: Ñuslense vs. flamenco

ESPN

5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Board of Trustees vs. olympia

7 p.m.: Pereira vs. Boca Juniors

9 p.m.: Melgar vs. National

Boca Juniors vs. Pereira. In action, Yilmar Velásquez (right). Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

espn 2

2 p.m.: England soccer, Brighton vs. Manchester City

5 pm: South American Cup, Liverpool vs. Independent

DIRECTV

12.30 pm: Spanish football, Real Madrid vs. Vallecano Ray

1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Italy vs. Nigeria

1 p.m.: Senegal vs. Israel

4 p.m.: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic

4 p.m.: Japan vs. Colombia

5 pm: South American Cup, Fortaleza vs. San Lorenzo

7 p.m.: Tiger vs. tolima

SNAIL CHANNEL

4 pm: U-20 World Cup, Japan vs. Colombia

RCN CHANNEL

4 pm: U-20 World Cup, Japan vs. Colombia

Thursday May 25

WIN SPORTS

4 pm: First B, Cúcuta vs. Valledupar

7:30 p.m.: Patriots vs. cortulua

ESPN

2 p.m.: England soccer, Manchester United vs. Chelsea

5 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, The Strongest vs. fluminense

7 p.m.: Sporting Cristal vs. River Plate

espn 2

5 pm: South American Cup, Danube vs. Guarani

ESPN 4

5 pm: South American Cup, Tacuary vs. Students

7 pm: Oriente Petrolero vs. bragantino

DIRECTV

1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Uruguay vs. England

1 p.m.: France vs. Gambia

4 p.m.: South Korea vs. Honduras

4 p.m.: Iraq vs. Tunisia

Friday May 26

DIRECTV

1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Ecuador vs. fiji

1 p.m.: Slovakia vs. USA

4 p.m.: Uzbekistan vs. Guatemala

4 p.m.: New Zealand vs. Argentina

Saturday May 27

DIRECTV

1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Brazil vs. Nigeria

1 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Italy

4 p.m.: Japan vs. Israel

4 p.m.: Colombia vs. Senegal

CARACL CHANNEL

4 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, Colombia vs. Senegal

RCN CHANNEL

4 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, Colombia vs. Senegal

WIN SPORTS +

6:05 p.m.: Golden Eagles vs. Grass

8.15 pm: Millionaires vs. Boyaca Chico

Medellin vs. millionaires See also A European club is interested in signing Raúl Jiménez Photo: Jaiver Nieto. TIME

Domino May 28

DIRECTV

1 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, Tunisia vs. Uruguay

1 p.m.: Iraq vs. England

4 pm: South Korea vs. Gambia

4 p.m.: Honduras vs. France

WIN SPORTS +

6:05 p.m.: National vs. Oil Alliance

8:15 p.m.: America vs. Medellin

