The Brazilian Real Madrid player, Vinicius Junior, was subjected to racist insults by Valencia fans this Sunday, May 21, during a match at the Mestalla stadium. In addition, at the end of the match, the ’20’ was sent off for an altercation with a player from the opposing team who did not receive any penalty.

Racism continues to rock the world of football. Once again, the soccer player Vinicius Junior has been the target of attacks on Spanish soccer fields. After being the target of racist chants on several occasions, the Real Madrid player this time suffered insults from fans of the rival team, Valencia. According to the player, fans called him “monkey”.

Subsequently, in a tense atmosphere and with the pressure growing between the players of both teams, Vinicius was sent off a few minutes before the end of the game, after an altercation with Hugo Duro, a player from the opposing team.

After the meeting, Vinicius did not take long to express his reaction through his social networks. “With my expulsion, the racists have won. This is not football, this is the League,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Then, he wrote an extensive message on Twitter in which he pointed directly to the La Liga clubs and the Spanish Football Federation: “Racism is something normal in La Liga. The competition considers it normal, the Federation too, and the rivals consider it normal. they encourage. The championship that used to belong to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi now belongs to racists (…)”, he denounced.

It was not the first time, not the second and not the third. Either racism is normal in La Liga. The competition is normal, the Federation is also encouraged and the opponents are encouraged. I’m so sorry. The championship that was never owned by Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi was two racists. A nation… —Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023



Repeated racist attacks

The Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has expressed his support for his player and has denounced a “problem” of racism in Spanish football after the game.

According to the Italian coach, the referee should have stopped the match because of the racist insults. “This league has a problem with racism. The game must be stopped, there is no other option,” said the coach, also revealing that his player no longer wanted to continue on the field.

Today has been a sad day at Mestalla, where a group of fans have shown their worst version. It is time to stop talking and act forcefully. Racism cannot have a place in football or in society. NO TO RACISM ANYWHERE. pic.twitter.com/4eZO8uSYQA —Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) May 21, 2023



In addition to Ancelotti, several of Vinicius’s teammates have also defended him. “Vinicius is belittled and disrespected in all the stadiums in Spain. We must protect him. We cannot continue like this,” denounced Dani Ceballos in statements to the Spanish chain ‘Movistar’.

“If Vinicius had told me that he didn’t want to play anymore because of the insults, I would have followed him and left the field with him. We all support Vinicius,” said the team’s goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.

Since 2021, La Liga has opened nine investigations for insults directed at Vinicius. Girona, Mallorca, Valladolid, Barcelona and before the match against Atlético de Madrid… In recent months, at least six times, racist insults have been heard in the stadiums of Spanish clubs that face Real Madrid.

In a statement shared on Sunday night, La Liga announced the opening of a new investigation, based on “all available images” of the incident. However, his president, Javier Tebas, criticized the Brazilian player and responded to his Twitter message. “We wanted to explain to you what La Liga is doing to combat racism, but you did not attend any of the scheduled appointments. Before criticizing and insulting La Liga, you must inform yourself,” he said.

Reactions from Brazil in solidarity

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, has condemned the attacks suffered by Vinicius and has urged FIFA and La Liga to take “serious measures” against those responsible.

“It is not fair that a poor young man who has succeeded in life and is becoming one of the best footballers” should suffer this type of attack, declared ‘Lula’. “We cannot allow fascism and racism to take over football stadiums,” she emphasized.

For its part, the Ministry of Racial Equality of Brazil announced through social networks that it will notify the Spanish authorities and La Liga about the new racist attacks suffered by the footballer.

AFP and EFE