Overnight on Monday, the official Buckingham Palace website removed the individual profiles of Prince Harry and his wife.Meghan Markle, despite having remained there following their resignation as royals in January 2020.

The couple's profiles, each 4,000 words long, along with accompanying photographs, were replaced by a 500-word joint biography located at the bottom of the pageaccording to the Daily Mail.

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's entry mentions that they have taken “a step back” as British royals and includes just a couple of short paragraphs about each.

The new biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the official website of Buckingham Palace. Photo:Buckingham Palace website Share

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down from their roles as members of the British royal family and moved to the United States.

During an interview on The Late Late Show in 2021, the Duke of Sussex assured that The British press was affecting the mental health of him and his family.

Likewise, Prince Andrew's entry was also updated amid the changes to the website. His profile, evidently reduced, now begins with the announcement of his withdrawal from public life over the Epstein scandal and Queen Elizabeth's decision to strip him of his military affiliations and royal patronages.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. On January 13, 2022, he announced his withdrawal from all his military titles and royal patronages due to the civil case he faces in the United States for sexual assault in the Epstein case. Photo:Buckingham Palace website Share

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME