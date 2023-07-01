“Goodbye, little friends, goodbye, little friends, the time has come to say goodbye,” sang Jesús Castro Flores, music teacher in a garden in Mexico. With guitar in hand, he recorded a video to share with the parents of the little ones who had accompanied him during the school period.

“We’ll sing to say goodbye to kindergarten since you’ll be leaving for primary school very soon,” she told them and invited them to learn the lyrics.

“Today is the last day, I have to leave, I’m bigger, I’m taller, and I have to continue, I’m leaving, but I carry with me, and they will stay with me, my teachers, my friends, and everything I lived through“, he recited.

“The time has come to say goodbye, but everything I lived will still remain in me“, he repeated before the camera. The video came one day before he died to the WhatsApp group he had with the parents of the students.

The accident in which the teacher lost his life

▶️ The fatality of the accident caused by the detachment of a couple of trailer tires last Friday on Miguel Aleman Avenue in San Nicolás, was Jesús Castro Flores, a music teacher in a kindergarten in the municipality of Zuazua, #New Lion. 📹: Special pic.twitter.com/kbE0uKqKvD — @telediariomty (@telediariomty) June 28, 2023

Hours after the emotional melody, The teacher from the municipality of Zuazua in Nuevo León, Mexico, died after being hit by a tire that came off a truck. The 53-year-old man was waiting for a public transport bus on an avenue.

“A dream was cut short for us: going to the beach was my dream,” said María Magdalena Escamilla, wife, in a conversation with the local media Newscast.

Mrs. Escamilla has asked for help because the household was supported by the teacher’s income. Since he was linked to the garden with a different contract, he did not have higher social benefits.

“Before leaving, he told me: ‘Take care of yourself, don’t walk in the sun, remember that you have to take care of yourself for me,'” he added.

The José Antonio Mugera Crespo kindergarten mourned the death of his “dear companion, friend and music teacher”. Likewise, he described him as “a helpful, cheerful, attentive, cooperative human being and founder” of the team.

