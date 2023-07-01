F1 Austria, the Sprint standings

pos. Pilot Team Turns Posting/Withdrawal 1 m. Verstappen Red Bull 24 30:26,730 2 St. Perez Red Bull 24 +21.048 3 c. Sainz Ferrari 24 +23.088 4 L. Stroll Aston Martin 24 +29.703 5 f. Alonso Aston Martin 24 +30.109 6 No. Hulkenberg Haas 24 +31.297 7 AND. Or with Alpine 24 +36.602 8 g. Russell Mercedes 24 +36.611 9 L. Norris McLaren 24 +38.608 10 L. Hamilton Mercedes 24 +46.375 11 OR. Plates McLaren 24 +49.807 12 c. Leclerc Ferrari 24 +50.789 13 TO. Albon Williams 24 +52.848 14 k. Magnussen Haas 24 +56.593 15 P. Gasly Alpine 24 +57.652 16 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 24 +64.822 17 No. de Vries Alpha Tauri 24 +65.617 18 L. Sargeant Williams 24 +66.059 19 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 +70.825 20 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 24 +76.435

F1 Austria, the chronicle of the Sprint

Outstanding stars, Max Verstappen it just doesn’t have speed. She also and above all has the sporting wickedness. He also demonstrates it in Austria, at the start of the Sprint, where Sergio Perez “dares” to overtake him and widen him towards the grass: Super Max doesn’t flinch and pulls two sensational braking points in turn-3 and turn-5, almost stopping in the middle of the track and forcing Checo on the outside.

LAP 1/24 Perez and Verstappen are fighting hard into the opening turns, this is looking feisty! Verstappen takes back the lead off Perez, with Perez running wide#AustrianGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/h1Xj5C34hY — Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2023

The Dutchman, once he took the lead in the Sprint, put in one fast lap after another, grinding the competition on the wet track: 21 seconds trimmed to Perez in 24 laps. The Mexican was indeed slowed down in some situations by the fight with Nico Hülkenberg, but he still lost a second per lap even after overtaking the German. The Mexican goes to the podium together with Carlos Sainzgood and lucky to stay out of trouble and take advantage of the chaos of the first corners unlike Lando Norris, who crashed on the edge of the top-10 and finally ninth.

Solid fourth and fifth place in the aston Martin, with Lance Stroll ahead of Fernando Alonso. In the support positions, George Russell is the first to bet on slicks: the Briton thus conquers the points zone, finishing eighth, nine thousandths behind Esteban Ocon. Nice sixth place for Hülkenberg, second for a long time but struggling at the end of the stint with the intermediates. On the other hand, Norris ends up out of the points, mocked by the skirmishes at the start of the Sprint between the two Red Bull drivers, Lewis Hamilton it’s a unrecognizable Charles Leclercwho finishes the race in 12th place among many difficulties.

Formula 1 will be back on track tomorrow afternoon, with the canonical Grand Prix starting at 3 pm. Verstappen will try to detach Ayrton Senna in number of victories in Formula 1, to get closer to another sacred monster of the discipline such as Alain Prost, who is fourth placed at 51 and above all to extend the standings on Perez.