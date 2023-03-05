The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) is the agency in charge of offering and serving the consumer complaints and complaints in Mexico, either because the store does not make a guarantee valid, refuses to sell a product with discount advertise or remove pirated merchandise from an establishment.

The prophecy has several tools to receive, deal with and solve complaints and complaints presented by consumers, one of these platforms is Concilianet.

We recommend you read:

However, one of the main doubts on the part of users is what is concilianethow it should be used and what are the types of complaints and denunciations that the Attorney General’s Office can handle through this medium and other formats.

What is the Prophecy?

The Federal Consumer Attorney is the body that protects the rights of consumers, promotes a culture of responsible consumption and guarantee equity and legal certainty between stores, suppliers and citizens.

We recommend you read:

It is a decentralized body, attached to the Ministry of Economyresponsible for responding to complaints and denunciations of consumers.

What is Profeco’s Concilianet?

The concilianet is a virtual portal of the Federal Consumer Attorney, that provides conflict resolution between consumers and providers of goods and services.

In this online dispute resolution module, conciliation hearings are held via the Internet with the suppliers of goods and services that have a collaboration agreement with the attorney.

The process with Concilianet de Profeco it ranges from the presentation of the complaint by the consumer until the end of the conciliation. According to Government of Mexicothe advantages for consumers of using the Concilianet platform are:

It does not require going to a Delegation, Subdelegation or Service Unit.

The delivery of the documents is through the Internet and in electronic format.

Less time for the solution of the claim.

What is a reconciliation?

Profeco defines conciliation as a “procedure through which it seeks to find a peaceful solution to the existing problem between the parties, in this case the consumer and the provider”.