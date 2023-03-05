Home page politics

From: Sophia Lother

The head of the International Energy Agency sees Russia’s role permanently weakened. He also touches on Europe’s mistakes.

Paris – The Ukraine war Russia leaves its mark. After the West turned away from Russian oil and gas, Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), sees Russia permanently weakened, reports the German Press Agency (dpa). “Russia has the Energy battle lost‘ Birol told the French newspaper in Paris on Saturday Liberation.

Oil and gas exports have been against the Ukraine decreased by 40 percent. And that’s just the beginning, because the Russian oil and gas fields are technically and geologically complex. They needed the technological support of international experts. “However, they have withdrawn from Russia.” Since the fields did not receive the necessary technological support, production will decrease in the medium term.

Russia can EU as once the largest customer, not simply replaced by Asia, said the IEA boss. “Trading energy is not the same as selling onions. If you lose your biggest customer overnight, you have to find others to compensate, but you also need new infrastructure to transport the energy.” It will take years to get pipelines from western Siberia to China to build. “The Russia’s role in international energy affairs will be far less important in the future‘ Birol said.

Europe has made two strategic mistakes in its energy supply in recent decades. One was to become so dependent on a country, and worse on a country like Russia.

“The second mistake, I think, is that several European countries wanted to abandon nuclear energy, even though it is a national source of electricity generation.” The energy crisis has given a boost to renewable energy in Europe, and not just for climate reasons. “Today, the governments have understood well that they also enable security of supply and independence.” (slo/dpa)