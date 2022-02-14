In the morning press conference, the head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), Richard Sheffieldreported on the morning press conference on fuel prices in the country’s eight regions, and pointed out where the most expensive gasoline sales in Mexico are.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Office shared the three brands that offered the highest gasoline prices, among which stood out RedCo, OxxoGas and Fullgaswhile those that registered the lowest prices were G500, Exxon Mobil, Orsanso the official pointed out. It is important to highlight that during the last two weeks they have been the brands that offer the cheapest prices in the country for several months.

Which gas stations offer the most expensive regular fuel?

OxxoGas Cruise Station in Juárez, Nuevo León, tops the list with 22.99 pesos and a profit margin of 4.07 pesos

BP in Chilapa de Álvarez, Guerrero with 22.84 pesos per liter

Hydrosin in Ixtlán del Río, Nayarit with 22.49 pesos per liter

Which ones have the cheapest gasoline?

G500 Service Fraccionamiento del Sur SA de CV in Mérida Yucatán with 20.33 pesos per liter

Pemex in Chiapas with 20.33 pesos per liter

Exxon Mobil in Puebla, Puebla with 20.42 per liter

Likewise, in the case of premium gasoline, the agency also shared the prices that are handled in the country, between the most expensive and the cheapest, which are:

Shell GPDC SA de CV service stations in Querétaro, Querétaro with 25.99 pesos per liter

While Pemex Service Echeven in Veracruz, Veracruz that has 21.44 pesos per liter nationwide.

The average price of regular gasoline this week will be 21.02 pesos per liter; the one of the premium of 23 pesos and 22.23 per liter for diesel.

Treasury applies 100% stimulus to gasoline

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHyCP) removed for the first time Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) to regular gasoline by granting 100 percent of the subsidy. This means that gasoline buyers of this type will not have to pay consumption tax.

According to the publication of Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), This measure will be in force from February 12 to 18. In addition to this, the government will be ensuring that the fiscal stimulus benefits consumers and not the owners of franchises or chains.

“We are going to be taking care of the issue of the subsidy because the federal government wants this subsidy to reach consumers’ pockets so that no gas station is going to pocket it, much less a large chain of gas stations,” Sheffield said.