In the weekly report Who’s Who in the Prices of Basic Necessities, it was reported that the Chedraui stores located in the cities of Aguascalientes and Durango offer the lowest prices for the 24 products that make up the basic basket, with a cost of 817 and 841 pesos, respectively.

On the other hand, it was striking that the supply centers in Mérida, Monterrey and Durango were among the establishments with the highest prices, registering one thousand 076, one thousand 044 and one thousand 037 pesos, respectively, according to the report presented by the Federal Consumer AttorneyRicardo Sheffield Padilla, during the morning conference led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

It is important to mention that during the period from May 15 to 19, only three cases exceeded 1,039 pesos, which were agreed since October last year with the large food producers and distributors for the basic basket of 24 basic necessities. .

Sheffield Padilla, head of Profeco, emphasized that the national consumer price index for food and beverages remains practically stabilized.

The official also noted with satisfaction that the 24 basic products have shown a downward trend in their prices, both in the high price category and in the low price category, for several consecutive weeks.

This report provides valuable information for consumers, who can evaluate and compare prices in different establishments, taking into account the quality and availability of basic products.

In addition, it is important to highlight the relevance of these figures in the current context, in which many Mexican families seek to maximize their resources and make smart purchases that fit their needs and budget.

It is essential that consumers continue to educate themselves and take advantage of these tools that allow them to make more informed decisions when making their purchases of basic products.