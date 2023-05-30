Last week Remedy Entertainment released the first gameplay trailer for Alan Wake 2, and in the related FAQs it stated that it wanted to release the game only in digital version. In this regard, the well-known publisher THQ Nordic has proposed to deal with the creation of a physical version of the game, which he also did at the time of the release of the previous chapter.

The company has entrusted the proposal to its Twitter account, remembering precisely that it has dealt with the physical version of Alan Wake for PC. The guys from THQ Nordic would be thrilled to be able to deal again with the development of a work of this magnitude.

Remedy Entertainment justified its decision by pointing out that producing the digital only version of Alan Wake 2 would allow costs to be kept down. Furthermore, the number of gamers who use consoles that only support digital content is increasing. THQ Nordic’s offer was made in a completely informal way, and we cannot know if this will translate into something more concrete. Alan Wake 2 is expected on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC for the next 17 October.