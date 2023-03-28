This Monday, March 27, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) asked the airlines that operate flights at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) give passengers complete and timely information about their flight schedulesso your travel plans are not affected.

“Because since yesterday, Sunday March 26, the AICM shows on the flight screens the official schedules assigned by the administrator and no longer the schedules-itineraries marketed by the airlines, Profeco also asked them to consider protection measures in case consumers have a setback with their flights,” Profeco said in a statement.

They pointed out that consumers should see on the screens what the ticket indicates, and only be aware in case the airline communicates to make itinerary changes.

“If this happens, it will be that the airline sold tickets with unauthorized times,” they warned in a statement.

They cited the Civil Aviation Law, by ensuring that airlines have the obligation to inform passengers quickly and expeditiously in the event of changes to their itinerary or any other circumstance that could affect the contracted service.

If you have any questions about the service, passengers can contact the airline. While in cases of immediate conciliation, they can reach the modules that Progeco has in the AICM terminals.

Finally, they recalled that they have the telephone service numbers 55 55688722 and the number 800 468 8722, during service hours from Monday to Friday from 9 in the morning to 7 in the afternoon; Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Or, send an email to [email protected]