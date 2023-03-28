Boxing champion Evgeny Shishkov, a boxing master of sports candidate, said on March 28 that Russian fighter Vyacheslav Datsik would defeat American Kevin Johnson in the upcoming fight as part of the REN TV Fight Club. Super Series” due to its crushing blow.

“I think that 90% of the Russian population knows who Vyacheslav Datsik is. He can sit in icy water or go into the forest. This is Datsik, and that probably says it all. Datsik has a good, crushing blow. He can slap so that mom doesn’t grieve, ”said Shishkov.

According to him, with a probability of 90%, it is Datsik who will win the battle, defeating Johnson by technical or standing knockout. Shishkov noted that no injuries could stop the Russian fighter.

“Even if something hurts him, he will still enter the ring with a broken arm, with a broken finger, with a broken head. He will fight and try to knock out his opponent. Again — it’s Datsik. I don’t overestimate him, I just watched him, ”Shishkov explained.

The day before, MMA fighter and blogger Artem Tarasov, in an interview with Izvestia, expressed confidence that Datsik would defeat Johnson. According to him, this can happen in the second round.

MMA fighter Alexander Shlemenko said on March 26 that he had no doubts about Datsik’s victory over Johnson. He is also sure that Shulsky is also capable of defeating Suzart.

The day before, boxer Fedor Chudinov predicted an unpredictable fight between Datsik and Johnson. He drew attention to the fact that Johnson is an experienced pro with good defense and a sense of distance, but Datsik is an “explosive puncher” with a powerful blow.

Datsik and Johnson will fight on March 31 at the Dynamo arena in Moscow. The fight will be shown by the REN TV channel. As part of the boxing evening, Pavel Shulsky will also fight in the ring with Danilo Suzart, Artem Suslenkov with Ebenezer Tette and Nikolai Danilov with Evgeny Orlov.