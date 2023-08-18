The premiere of one of the most anticipated films of the year is approaching. ‘Sound of Freedom’ It has become one of the most important feature films worldwide and is about to be released in Peru. The film, which has swept the box office in the United States, will finally arrive in Latin America. The Mexican director and producer, Eduardo Verástegui, arrived in Peru a few days ago to participate in the premiere of his new film.

The arrival of Eduardo Verastegui It did not go unnoticed in the national territory. The creator of ‘Sonido de libertad’ held an interview with the journalist from La República, Omar Coca, in which they talked a little about what they want to achieve with the arrival of the film in Peru.

Eduardo Verástegui: “My Oscar is saving lives”

In the interview, the director of the film ‘Sound of Freedom’ mentioned that he has worked with hundreds of organizations. And, without a doubt, one of the main ones is that of Tim Ballard, OUR. The plot of the feature film is based on the work of this organization, whose premiere is scheduled for August 31, 2023 in theaters in Peru. Verástegui also said that he met the former agent of the United States government eight years ago and found out what happens to girls and boys who are victims of trafficking.

Likewise, he stressed that having known the history of social problems was not enough, so he had the idea of ​​replicating the situation in this film. In addition, she has identified more than 6,000 organizations that he will help financially. Together with Tim Ballard, they decided to start a movement against the trafficking of girls and boys through ‘Sound of Freedom’, with which they seek to raise awareness among the population.

On the other hand, the journalist Omar Coca asked him if he plans for the film ‘Sonido de libertad’ to be nominated for the Oscars. The Mexican director responded as follows: “My Oscar is to save a life.” In addition, he added that for him that is the most important thing. However, he did not deny that an acknowledgment would be relevant for the film to be replicated more strongly in the world.