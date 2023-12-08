Streets | A busy connecting street opens to traffic in Hakaniemi

The opening of Hakaniemenkatu after the renovation next Thursday will change bus routes and departure platforms in addition to car traffic.

Hakaniemenkatu opens to vehicle traffic next Thursday after half a year of renovation. A short and busy stretch of street connects Hakaniemenranta and Sörnäinen beach road.

A large part of the vehicle traffic between Vironniemi and Eastern Helsinki and between the inner city of Helsinki and northern Helsinki passes through Hakaniemenkatu. The lane is two-way.

The opening of Hakaniemenkatu also changes the routes of some buses and the location of stops. For example, the temporary bus stops on Miina Sillanpää street will go out of use, and the buses will move to the stops on Hakaniemenkatu and Hakaniemenranta.

The renovation of Hakaniemenkatu was more broadly related to the gigantic change of the area, where, among other things, a new Hakaniemensi bridge, a new tramway and the Crown Bridges stretching from Hakaniemi to Laajasalo will be built.

Hakaniemenkatu the opening will be followed by other traffic arrangements in the area on both sides of the New Year. The arrangements are related to the start of the street renovation of Siltasaarenkatu at the beginning of 2024.

For the first time, Hakaniemi Torikatu will become a one-way public transport street on January 4.

Bus lines 55, 85N, 86N, 87N, 90A, 90N, 92N, 94N, 95N, 96N and 97N will run via Hakaniemenkatu in the future. There are sidewalks on both sides of Hakaniemenkatu. Cycling has its own guided routes.