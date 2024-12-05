Replace the Valencia – Real Madridcorresponding to matchday 12 of LaLiga, has been a headache since the duel was postponed on November 2nd due to the DANA that devastated the Valencian Community on October 23rd. Finally, this Thursday, the Competition judge has indicated that the match must be played on January 2, but this new date does not comply with the rules of the AFE (Association of Spanish Footballers).

If the labor agreement signed last year between the union and LaLiga is read literally, it is prohibited to play matches during the holiday period, which runs from December 23 to January 2, both days included. Therefore, with the regulations in hand, the new date would not be valid. All parties involved had been in contact for weeks to try to resolve the mess, but there is still no news on what the final decision will be.

Now it will be the AFE that has the last word, since it could give the go-ahead as it is an unusual situation. He Valencia – Real Madrid It was postponed due to an unprecedented catastrophe, after the Valencian government actively and passively asked the employers’ association chaired by Javier Tebas that no one jump onto the Mestalla field, as is logical.

Furthermore, the whites’ tight schedule makes it difficult to play on another similar day. On December 18 they will travel to Qatar to play the final of the Intercontinental of FIFA and, from January 9, they will be in Saudi Arabia to participate in the Spanish Super Cupwhere they will face Mallorca, finalist of the last Copa del Rey, in the semifinals. In between, on the first weekend of the year, they will play the round of 32 of the new edition of the Cup.