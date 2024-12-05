This Friday, December 6, 2024, as usual, the national holiday is celebrated on the occasion of Constitution Day, so many businesses and large brands may vary their opening and closing strategies, as happens with supermarkets.

Thus, before going shopping this Saturday, it is a good idea to check the hours of the different stores, although some may remain closed all day, while others may only open. in the morning or even all day.

Mercadona

Mercadona has the strategy of closing every Sunday and holidays. In this way, all its supermarkets will be closed throughout the day on December 6, as well as on Sunday, December 8. Even so, there may be some exceptions, so it is advisable to consult the Mercadona store search enginewhere the specific hours of each of them and the opening days.

Lidl

The same happens with Lidl supermarkets, many of which are usually closed during holidays, especially in areas where there is a greater tradition of closing shops on Sundays and holidays. However, in other large cities, you can find open stores, such as in Madrid, although some They will do it with reduced hours, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thus, before going, you can check the hours of each establishment in the Lidl store finder.

Carrefour

In the case of Carrefour, which remains open on holidays in most cities and, in addition, has different types of stores, such as Carrefour Express, so it is possible to find many stores open during the holiday of December 6, 2024but it is worth looking at the Carrefour store search engine to check the specific hours of each of them, since they vary depending on the area.

Day

The usual opening hours for Dia supermarkets are from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, a schedule that usually varies on Sundays and holidays. In fact, some stores may remain closed this December 6 2024, although it is recommended to check the specific hours of the nearest store in your area. seeker.

Savemore

On Friday, December 6, 2024, some Ahorramás supermarkets will close, but others will remain open, yes, in reduced hours from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thus, it is recommended to consult the hours of each store in the Ahorramás store search engine.

Alcampo

Alcampo supermarkets usually have Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. However, like Sundays, this Friday, December 6, a holiday in Spain, the vast majority will remain closed, although there may be some exceptions. Thus, it is advisable to consult the detailed schedule in the Alcampo store search engine.