07/03/2023

Apple faced problems in the manufacturing process of the Vision Pro augmented reality glasses, which led to a substantial reduction in sales forecasts for the coming months.

As reported by the Financial Times, Apple initially planned to sell around 1 million units of the Vision Pro in a year, however, now the company will only be able to produce and sell approximately 400,000 units.

The manufacture of the device is in charge of the Chinese company Luxshare, with which Apple already has a partnership in the production of devices such as the AirPods. However, problems in the Vision Pro’s production and assembly process, due to its complex design, forced the company to revise its forecasts.

The Financial Times also claims that these Vision Pro manufacturing issues are affecting Apple’s long-term plans and that the arrival of a second generation of the device will be delayed from the company’s initial timeline.

The possibility of a Vision Pro 2, with two distinct models, one more powerful than the other, may have been postponed, as Apple is focused on dealing with the manufacturing challenges of the first version.























