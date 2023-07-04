Today the world of cosplay is bigger than ever, since there are many users who dress up as their favorite villains, this in order to publicize their fanaticism for it. That leads us to the fact that by far the franchise with more of these is dragonballbut now with somewhat newer characters that have taken the spotlight.

Thus, the Mexican cosplayer known as Elia Ferry, has paid tribute to a certain Saiyan that the protagonists of the series faced, who had quite striking power next to her sister who is even stronger. She is neither more nor less than Caulifla, which little by little is taking the cake and even part of her prominence.

Here the photos:

It is worth mentioning that it is not the first cosplay that she has done in the saga dragonballsince he has also interpreted Bulma, Milk, Videl, Maron and even female versions of warriors like Trunks. For his part, other anime that he also likes a lot is one piecesince it has its own interpretation of Nami.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: It’s kind of sad that the Super anime isn’t going ahead yet, but maybe Toei Animation is waiting for the manga to have some sort of conclusion in order to release multiple chapters back to back.