In Sinaloa there are around 300 public schools with electricity problems, which causes the impossibility of using the air conditioners. In Los Mochis, this problem has been resolved in some, but what they don’t have air conditioners. And the problems started. For example, the parents of the Gabriel Leyva Elementary School in the Rosendo G. Castro neighborhood took over the institution and blocked the Lateral 18 highway so that the educational authorities could supply them. What happens is that their children can no longer be in the classrooms due to the intense heat. The temperatures are already high.

That’s why problems in schools need to be resolved, either from the electrical system or from the lack of air conditioners. If those who govern say that education is a priority, let them prove it with facts. It is not possible for teachers and students to be in these conditions.