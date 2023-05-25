Alessandro Cecchi Paone will soon marry her boyfriend Simone Antolini, with whom she shared the experience on the Isola dei Famosi in recent weeks. The journalist’s announcement live on Afternoon Five from Barbara d’Urso. “Soon Simone and I will get married,” explained the well-known commentator. “We told the weekly Nuovo TV that we will get married soon – explained Cecchi Paone – unfortunately we would have to do it abroad because if we get married abroad I will have the right to adopt Simone’s daughter, Melissa, if mom and dad will be able to ‘agreement”.

The couple is therefore ready to build something important together. Marriage abroad will allow the TV presenter to adopt little Melissa, daughter of his partner. “He immediately told me that he has a daughter, when the famous photos in which we were paparazzi came out, the little girl was with us on the boat – explained Cecchi Paone to Barbara d’Urso-. He knew that people older than him, in his situation, could run away. Both women and men. I, on the other hand, welcomed her with great love, she is a very mature child for her age. She calls me uncle ”.

Cecchi Paone then addressed the issue of homoparental families and adoptions for gay couples: “Unfortunately, this is still prohibited in Italy – he said -. One of the reasons why Simone and I went to Isola dei Famosi together was to keep the light on for the many couples who experience this problem without being famous. Being famous, we will somehow find a solution to make everyone agree, but nobody talks about the others anymore”.