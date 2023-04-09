













Problems at home? Halo director leaves Microsoft | EarthGamer

There he made it clear that he will not assume another position within it, but that his departure is complete and that he will share precise details later. Likewise, he asked his colleagues for understanding.

staten said ‘hi friends, I’m actually leaving Microsoft’and then added ‘I’ll have more information to share soon, but for now I’d just like to thank all my @Xbox colleagues for all their understanding and support as I embark on a new adventure’.

We recommend: Halo breaks it as the most watched program on Paramount Plus in 2022.

Since January 2023 it is known that Joseph Staten left 343 Industries, the study in charge of Halo, but that he would continue to work with Microsoft.

Fountain: Microsoft.

But now his departure is complete, and in fact, he anticipates that he is embarking on some new project; you may already participate with another company.

The departure of Joseph Staten is just one of several linked to 343 Industries of late.

One of them was that of Tom French, creative director of the multiplayer section of Halo Infiniteand that of David Berger, development leader of the Slipspace graphics engine of this game.

Hey folks, I am indeed leaving Microsoft. I’ll have more info to share soon, but for now, I’d just like to thank all my @Xbox colleagues for all their understanding and support as I embark on a new adventure. https://t.co/oMR0LXOzZb —Joseph Staten (@joestaten) April 8, 2023

Also the head of 343 Industries, Bonnie Ross, announced since September 2022 that she will leave the studio.

To the above we must add a staff cut of around 95 people who made up the ranks of this developer.

Among them were several veterans who worked with the franchise, as directors and contractors. Likewise, the temporary members of the team ended up affected and that happened a few months ago.

Fountain: Microsoft.

Despite all these changes, Microsoft has assured players that 343 Industries will continue to be the studio in charge of developing the games in the franchise. Halo.

But the economic situation in the world makes things difficult for both companies. In this sense, players can only be aware of what is happening and see how things related to Master Chief and his series are developing.

In addition to Halo We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.