Investigations carried out by personnel of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) allowed the locationsafe and sound, from Johana lizeth23 years old, victim of phone hoax for extortion purposes.

Elements of the AMIC of Junction, Sonoraand the Hermosillo Extortion Department coordinated the search with the Municipal Police, State Public Security Police (PESP), Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and 9-1-1 Emergency.

He husband of the affected reported to the Prosecutor’s Office agents that he received a call from the number (622) 170 41 04, in which a subject told him that he had his wife and to free her he would have to pay 200 thousand pesos.

For this reason, the search for the woman began along with the husband and father of the affected person, who kept the offender's call, after an hour it was located in a convenience store in the Moderna Centro neighborhood, where he kept another phone call in progress.