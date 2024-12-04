He Sevilla FC resumes the Copa del Rey, with a second round in which they will face the EU Olot. Almost a month after beating Las Rozas (0-3) in the first cup match of the season, those from Nervión learned that their next rival would be this Second RFEF team, after a draw that was held later than expected due to to the postponement of several matches due to DANA. It will be this Thursday, December 5, from 9:00 p.m.when the Sevillistas face this clash against the Catalan team.

Almost a month later, The Nervionenses will face a new home match; The last one took place in Leganés, where they lost 1-0 on matchday 13 of LaLiga. For its part, Olot has three consecutive home games without knowing victory (0-2 against Atlético Baleares, 3-3 against Alzira and 1-1 against Mallorca ‘B’).

Sevilla’s possible lineup against Olot

The only new player that García Pimienta would have to visit Olot would be the goalkeeper. Nylandwhile to the Sevilla infirmary, where they were already Nianzou and Ejukehas joined Sambi Lokongawho was replaced due to discomfort on Monday against Osasuna. Another great novelty in the call is Andres Castrincentral defender of Sevilla Atlético. «A single match that there is no margin for error. There will be players who are not having minutes who will participate tomorrow. We face it with great enthusiasm,” said the Sevilla coach before the match.

Sevilla FC

Álvaro Fernández; Montiel, Castrín, Marcao, Barco; Gudelj, Agoumé; Juanlu, Suso, Idumbo; and Iheanacho.

After repeating the starting eleven against Rayo (1-0) and Osasuna (1-1) in the last two games, García Pimienta would rotate the formation considerably for this cup clash. In fact, There would be few players who would repeat the previous duelssuch as Álvaro Fernández or Gudelj.









The possible alignment of Olot against Sevilla

Olot has several new features in its squad to receive Sevilla this Thursday. As for absences, Pedro Dólera will not be able to count on the center back Barnilsnot even with the left-handed side Gerard de Marconot even with the forward Marc More. On the other hand, the Catalan team coach has called Sergi Marcillo and Marc Comamalafrom filia, as well as Martí Puigbert and Guillem Farrésof the youth. “We have extra motivation because we will play at home and with a full field,” admitted Dólera in the preview of the match, emphasizing that “We know that we are going to suffer, but we will try to compete and give a good image«.

EU Olot

Crossbow; Yaya Sidibé, Ayala, Costa, Forés; Juvi, Uri González, Del Campo; Salvans, Chema and Terma.

Pain could repeat the eleven that already formed last Saturday against Europa, a team against which they lost 2-0.