

05.12.2024

Mariah Carey marked the beginning of the christmas season a few weeks ago with his mythical All I want for Christmas is youwhich is already among the ten most listened to songs of the moment in the Spotify Top 50 Global. Now another pop princess joins the Christmas repertoire to continue playing music to this party.

Sabrina Carpenter comes to Netflix this December 6 with the premiere of A Nonsense Christmasyour own Christmas special. The episode, which lasts 50 minutes, is directed by Sam Wrenchthe same director who was in charge of the Taylor Swift concert tour film of 2023. Yes David Biscal and his version of Sabanero Burrito If they don’t convince you this Christmas, you might as well give Carpenter’s special a chance.

A little music and comedy

Michael D. Ratnerexecutive producer of showhas highlighted the artist’s vision and what it meant to bring it to the screen. “Sabrina had a clear vision from the first moment for reinvent the classic Christmas special”. In this sense, Carpenter proposed that the program go beyond the performance of Christmas carols.

“The holidays have always been very special to me. I’m excited to bring my vision to a classic Christmas show, mixing my love for music and comedy to create something that completely represents me,” said the American on her social networks when sharing the news of the premiere.

never seen me and Santa Claus in the same room A Nonsense Christmas arrives on @netflix December 6 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT see you there! pic.twitter.com/mfehgSpaJr — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) November 11, 2024

Carpenter will perform the songs, but the humorous touch It will come from renowned guests such as Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele and Jillian Bell. They will be in charge of making the sketches of comedy.

What songs will be played?

A Nonsense Christmas will include performances of several songs from Christmas EP fruitcakewhich Carpenter published last year and which has accumulated millions of listens on platforms. The artist will also perform versions of classic Christmas carols that continue to mark the annual charts during this time of year.

Plus, Sabrina won’t be alone in front of the camera. The Christmas special includes several duets with singers like Chappell RoanKali Uchis, Tyla or Shania Twain.

Pop princess from Disney

The announcement of this special came some time after Carpenter released his sixth album of study: Short n’ Sweet. The album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200marking the third best debut of 2024. The songs have been acclaimed by media such as The New York Times, Rolling Stone and Pitchforkamong many others.

In recent months, with songs like Espresso and Please please please (which accumulate billions of views on platforms), Carpenter has established herself as one of the most influential artists of his generation. As already happened with Miley Cyrus and with Olivia RodrigoSabrina Carpenter has proven that being disney girl and ending up triumphing as a global music star is still possible.

“hey! “i’m sabrina carpenter from girl meets world and you are watching disney channel” pic.twitter.com/6kG4VDmg8j — archive carpenter (@carpenterarchiv) October 3, 2021

On tour and waiting for the Grammy

Just a few weeks ago, the interpreter of Taste finished the first leg of his current concert tour. From September 23 to November 18, he visited several cities in United States and Canadakicking off the Short n’ Sweet Tour. His performances have given a lot of talk on social networks, especially his interpretation of Junowhere every night he does a different position to surprise his fans.

The tour will get underway again in March, with a first concert in Dublin (Ireland). In 2025, Carpenter will visit several european citiesamong them Spain thanks to the festival Primavera Sound of Barcelona. The artist has recently been nominated for six Grammy Awardsamong which the award for New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year stands out for Please Please Pleaseand Record of the Year by Espresso.

Of course, Sabrina Carpenter is having some of the best years of her career.