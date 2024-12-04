Airbus Defense and Space has agreed to cut the number of workers in Spain by 303 within its plan to adapt your organization to a “complex” environmentannounced in October, that he planned to reduce the division’s workforce by about 2,500 jobs spread across the countries where it is present.

Specifically, as knowledgeable sources have told Europa Press, 200 jobs at the Getafe (Madrid) plant will be affected, 83 in Seville and 20 in Crisa, a subsidiary of the division that produces electronic systems, which They will leave the company gradually between 2025 and 2026.

The company is seeing its financial results due to higher expense items than expected in this division, especially in the aerospace business, extra expenses that have been incurred since 2023.

Therefore, it now plans to include a “more effective and efficient” organizational structure for the Division, especially at headquarters. Airbus Defense and Space CEO Mike Schoellhorn noted in October that in recent years the sector and its division “have been affected by a rapidly changing and very challenging business environment” due to problems in supply chains, wars and inflation.









The company has already undertaken some transformations in 2023 that “have begun to bear fruit” in operational performancebut now they want to take “the next steps,” he noted.

Airbus did not foresee mandatory actions for this workforce reduction and assured that everything will be done in agreement with the interlocutors and based on the available legal measures. For their part, the Spanish unions warned the company that they were not going to accept “neither traumatic nor forced” measures.