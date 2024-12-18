To the Real Betis He still has work to do in the Conference league phase. With two wins, two losses and a draw in five games, seven points in total, the chances of being among the top eight have already flown, but the green and white team has practically secured the classification among the 24 best and one more victory would help them a lot. to finally be between 9 and 16 to be seeded in the play off draw, the qualifying round prior to the round of 16. Adding three more points on the last day is therefore the objective of Betis, which this Thursday hosts HJK Helsinki. The Finns have a very difficult time remaining in the Conference since they have only four points at this point, they are twenty-ninth and would need a series of results with the obligation, of course, to win in Heliopolis.

He Betis He appears in this duel once he has recovered the good feelings in his football after the carat victory in Villarreal, where the team started winning, overcame the unfair expulsion of Chimy Ávila, extended the lead after the break and then starred with the 1 -2 a fantastic resistance exercise. It was the second consecutive victory after the one achieved in Moldova against Petrocub (0-1). The thirteen bars team now has four games without losing and wants to finish 2024 with two more victories in the heat of Benito Villamarín.

Betis’ possible eleven against HJK Helsinki

This match against HJK Helsinki is missed by ten players: Rui Silva, Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, Fornals, Lo Celso, Losada, Vieites and Isceither. The last three are not registered in the competition and Lo Celso will serve his second game of suspension for his expulsion against Mlada Boleslav. The list offered by Pellegrini is made up of these 21 footballers: Adrián, Germán, Manu González; Sabaly, Aitor, Llorente, Bartra, Natan, Perraud, Ricardo, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Mateo, Dani Pérez, Assane, Abde, Jesús Rodríguez, Juanmi, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Vitor Roque.

Real Betis

Adrian; Aitor, Llorente, Natan, Ricardo; Johnny, Matthew; Assane, Chimy Ávila, Abde; Bakambu.

Since there is another game this Sunday at home with Rayo, the Engineer will activate the rotations and put into play an eleven very similar to the one in Moldova. This means that Johnny and Mateo would share the center of the field, that Assane and Abde would be used as wingers, chimy in the midfielder and Bakambu, as a forward. Adrián, the goal chosen for the Conference, will guard the goal, being also the only goalkeeper of the first team available.









The possible eleven of HJK ​​Helsinki against Betis

He HJK Helsinkithe most successful team in Finlandreturns to Benito Villamarín two years later. Then he also appeared in Heliopolis to close a group stage, in this case of the Europa Leagueand took the shock of a 3-0. The Scandinavians finished their league in November (it has been disputed since April) and in 2024, after winning it in 2023, they have finished third in the table, surpassed by Koupion Palloseura and IIves Tampere. In the Conference they have only won one game, against Dinamo Minsk (1-0)while they have lost to Lugano (3-0), Olimpija (0-2) and Panathinaikos (1-0). Last week, they started losing 0-2 against Molde and ended up tying in extra time.

HJK Heksinki

Nijhuis; Ylitova, Antzoulas, O’Shaughnessy, Pallas; Lingman; Möller, Kökcü, Kanellopoulos, Hostikka; Erwin.

The HJK expedition, led by the technician Toni Korkeakunnas, It has been in Seville since Sunday and is made up of these footballers: Nijhuis, Öst, Ramula; Antzoulas, Boamah, Kouassivi-Benissan, Lyons-Foster, O’Shaughnessy, Pallas, Toivio, Ylitolva, Atom, Bandé, Erwin, Hostikka, Hudd, Kanellopoulos, Kökcü, Lingman, Mentu, Meriluoto, Möller, Palumets and Ritari. In these five rounds, HJK has played with a defense of three and also of four, in this case using a single striker, Erwinprecisely like in the formation that played against Molde. The goalkeeper Nijhuis, the defenders Antzoulas, O’Shaughnessy and Pallasthe media Kökcü and Kanellopoulos, as well as the aforementioned Erwin, point to the starting eleven.