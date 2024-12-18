Rescue finds a deceased and searches for survivors in the shipwreck off Lanzarote of a zodiac with 55 people

A semi-sunken inflatable boat has been located 70 miles from Costa Teguise (Lanzarote). The Maritime Rescue helicopter has only managed to rescue one survivor and one deceased so far. Meanwhile, a large device is sweeping the area in search of more people, as this editorial team has learned.

As confirmed by Salvamento, the plane has been able to verify that there are between 20 and 25 people clinging to the remains of the boat. As Efe has announced, the barge would have left this Tuesday from Tan Tan. Although the inflatable has been located in Moroccan waters, Spain has asked Rabat for permission for the Helimer 202 helicopter to fly over the area after having received the 1-1- 2 up to four calls from a satellite phone reporting the shipwreck.

Maritime Rescue has confirmed to this editorial team that a large device has been deployed to search for more survivors. The merchant ship Makedonicos has been mobilized and has arrived in the area. The Helimer 202 and Helimer 204 helicopters, the Sasemar 103 aircraft and the Guardamar Urania are also activated. ”The operation continues”, they advance.

Activist Helena Maleno, founder of the Caminando Fronteras collective, has reported that at least 55 people were traveling on the barge. ”The families are waiting for information about the dimension of the tragedy, which may exceed twenty deaths,” he added on his X account. ”There is no International Migrant Day without deaths on the Spanish border,” he recalled. Maleno.

